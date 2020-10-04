Barcelona and Sevilla will aim to extend their two-match winning streak when they play each other at Camp Nou on October 5, 2020 (Monday). Barcelona and Sevilla have been off to a winning start in La Liga 2020-21 season and will be eager to continue the same in their next La Liga fixture. Barcelona beat Villarreal and Celta Vigo by a total margin of seven goals without conceding any in their opening two games while Sevilla Cadiz and Levante in their first two matches. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the right team for BAR vs SEV clash should scroll down for all information. Sergino Dest Excited to Rub Shoulders With Lionel Messi, Says ‘It's Amazing To Play With The Best Player In The World’ (Watch Video).

The hosts will be without centre-back Clement Lenglet, who was sent-off against Celta Vigo and is serving a suspension. Fellow defender Samuel Umtiti is also out with an injury meaning young Ronald Araujo will partner Gerard Pique at the back. Sevilla, on the other, have no injury concerns but Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winner against Levante, will hope for a start over Luuk de Jong.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona goalkeeper Neto (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jesus Navas (SEV), Sergi Roberto (BAR) and Jordi Alba (BAR) should be the defenders

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Philippe Coutinho (BAR), Ivan Rakitic (SEV), Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Ansu Fati (BAR) will be the five midfielders in this team.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Youssef En-Nesyri (SEV) will form the two-man attacking line.

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Neto (BAR), Jesus Navas (SEV), Sergi Roberto (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Philippe Coutinho (BAR), Ivan Rakitic (SEV), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Ansu Fati (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Youssef En-Nesyri (SEV).

Ansu Fati (BAR) should be appointed as the captain while Philippe Coutinho (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).