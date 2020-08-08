Bayern Munich (BAY) will be looking to qualify for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals when they welcome Chelsea (CHE). BAY vs CHE match will be played at the Allianz Arena on August 8, 2020 (late Saturday night). The German giants already are huge favourites to go through courtesy of their 3-0 win in February. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Team for Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in UCL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Out for 6 Weeks Due to Hamstring Injury, Could Miss Start of English Premier League 2020-21.

Bayern Munich last won the competition in 2013 and this time are among the favourites to win the tournament once again. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are firing on all cylinders however, the Bavarians will be without the services of Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Koman for this clash. We Won’t Take Chelsea Lightly, Says Alphonso Davies.

Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a number of injuries in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and as a result, will miss the likes of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro Rodriguez. Ruben Loftus Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Willian and Kante are fitness doubts while Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) must be your keeper.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – David Alaba (BAY), Alphonso Davies (BAY) and Antonio Rudiger (CHE) must be your defenders.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Serge Gnabry (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY), Ross Barkly (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE) and Mason Mount (CHE) can be picked as your midfielders.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY) and Thomas Muller (BAY) must fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Robert Lewandowski (BAY) must be picked as your captain while Thomas Muller (BAY) can be selected as the vice-captain.

