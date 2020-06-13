Coronavirus in India: Live Map

BAY vs MOB Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:53 PM IST
Bayern Munich Players Celebrate Goal Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich (BAY) will take on Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) in the latest round of Bundesliga 2019-20 fixtures. BAY vs MOB match will be played at the Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). The last time these two sides met Marco Rose’s men came out on top with a 2-1 win. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach can scroll down below for more details. Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online.

No German team sin recent times can boast of having a better record against the might Bayern except the side from North Rhine-Westphalia. They have won three of their last five meetings against the record champions and will be hoping for a similar result this time around. Hansi Fick will be without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, who are suspended while Alassane Plea won’t be available for the visitors. Bayern Munich Unveil New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season.

Bayern Munich have all but sealed this year's title as well with their 1-0 win over rival Borussia Dortmund as they currently hold a seven-point lead at the top of Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Marco Rise’s men are still a part of the race for Champions League positions which include as many as four teams. Monchengladbach are fourth in the league, sitting in the final UCL spot.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) should be your keeper for this game.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – David Alaba (BAY), Alphonso Davies (BAY) and Matthias Ginter (MOB) should be the three defenders in your squad.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ivan Perisic (BAY), Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY), Kingsley Coman (BAY) and Lars Stindl (MOB) must be your midfielders.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two slots must be filled by Marcus Thuram (MOB) and Embolo (MOB).

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY) (GK), David Alaba (BAY), Alphonso Davies (BAY), Matthias Ginter (MOB), Ivan Perisic (BAY), Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY), Kingsley Coman (BAY), Lars Stindl (MOB), Marcus Thuram (MOB) and Embolo (MOB).

Ivan Perisic (BAY) should be your captain for this clash while Marcus Thuram (MOB) can be selected as vice-captain.

