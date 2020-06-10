Bayern Munich Unveil New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season, Fans Unimpressed With Mundane Jersey Design (See Pics)

Bayern Munich 2020-21 Home Kit (Photo Credits: Twitter/@classicshirts)

German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday unveiled new home kit for the 2020-21 season. The Bundesliga champions are the first team from any of the top five European leagues to share the new kit for the upcoming campaign. The jersey as expected is predominantly red but so far has drawn negative reactions from fans who are unimpressed with the similar pattern and lack of new ideas. Bizarre Real Madrid 2020–21 Kit With Pink Stripes Leaked Online, Fans Disappointed With New Jersey Design.

The record German champions will don the jersey in the DFB Pokal clash against Frankfurt which will be played at the Allianz Arena on June 10, 2020. The Bavarians were defeated by the Eagles at the 2018’s showpiece event but with form on their side, Hansi Flick’s men will be hoping to secure a third straight final appearance. Both teams have met twice this season, winning one each. Manchester City’s Rumoured Kits Leaked Online, Fans Post Hilarious Memes as They Hate New Jerseys.

Watch Video

#FCBayern is my family 🙌 Become part of our FC Bayern family and pick up our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball ➡️ https://t.co/d928ZOkOoS#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/4HnDjGcl8C — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 10, 2020

Last month Bayern Munich announced their partnership with TikTok and became the first football club to strike a deal with the video-sharing app. After this news broke, fans feared that the new jersey will have TikTok embedded on it but that's not the case according to the first look.

2020-21 Home Kit

Shirt Alert: Adidas have released the new Bayern Munich home kit for the 2020-21 season What do you think? #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/DICm3V6XTT — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 10, 2020

However, fans were still disappointed with the new kit, as they believed that it has a similar pattern to the past and it lacks a fresh perspective. Here are some of the reactions.

Boring

boring, I´m a little bit disappointed, no new or fresh spirit at all — Der Dichte Denker (@alkoholtolerant) June 10, 2020

Same As Normal

Same as normal then? — Simon Lunk (@SimonLunk) June 10, 2020

Same Shirt

Same shirt, different season — KA✨ (@klemensia_) June 10, 2020

Every Season

Same design every season lol — ᴍɪᴋᴇ (@7Giii0) June 10, 2020

What's New?

What's new 😂 — kavoo moses (@kavoomoses) June 10, 2020

Speaking of Bayern Munich, the Germans as usual top the Bundesliga table with seven points and are on their way to lift yet another domestic league crown. Hans Flick’s men defeated Chelsea 3-0 during their UCL tie and are clear favourites to advance after the return leg. Champions League’s restart date is not yet confirmed, but a window of August is being discussed.