Bayern Munich have a difficult task of overcoming a 3-0 deficit against the mighty Manchester City in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie this evening. The Bavarians were ripped apart by the champions of England in the reverse fixture in Manchester and manager Thomas Tuchel has a lot of thinking to do in order to outsmart Pep Guardiola. Bayern Munich have not been at their very best this season but they have a plethora of stars in their ranks and any result is not beyond their reach. Opponents Manchester City are fighting on three fronts at the moment and with Arsenal blowing up their title credentials, Pep Guardiola knows he will want his squad to be ready for the big fight. Bayern Munich versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sadio Mane is back in the squad for Bayern Munich after serving a one-game suspension for his altercation with teammate Leroy Sane. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has trained with the first team and is likely to start this evening. Jamal Musiala will be the key in the no 10 role with Thomas Muller dropping to the bench. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka in a double pivot have a key role to play as they look to cut down Manchester City’s precision passing game.

John Stones will once again play the holding midfield role alongside Rodri and double up as a defender with City are not in possession. This system allows Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan to join the attack with freedom, creating chances on a platter for striker Erling Haaland. Bernardo Silva has been in brilliant form of late and all eyes will be on him as starts on the right wing.

When is Bayern Munich vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Bayern Munich will be taking on Manchester City in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, April 19. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Manchester City should make light work of Bayern Munich once again and ease to the next round.

