Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in their latest Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Meanwhile, in the 56th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a yellow card. The Portuguese forward took down Al-Hilal player Gustavo Cuellar to the ground with a WWE-style headlock. A video of this moment has now started to surface on the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Down Rival Player With A WWE-Style Headlock

What's up Cristiano Ronaldo ? 👀pic.twitter.com/r6okfJJi5A — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 18, 2023

