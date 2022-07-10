Belgium and Iceland will be aiming to make a winning start to their Euro campaign when they face off in Group D of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 10, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Belgium vs Iceland, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. 4-goal Wins for Germany, Spain Women in Euros Openers.

Belgium are playing in only their second European Championships, having qualified for the first time in 2017. Meanwhile, Iceland are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the competition. Both teams are heading into the game in great form and will be aiming for a win.

When is Belgium vs Iceland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Belgium vs Iceland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Belgium vs Iceland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Belgium vs Iceland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Belgium vs Iceland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Belgium vs Iceland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).