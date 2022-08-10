Barcelona have been fairly active in the transfer window and is looking set to seal yet another signing. Having already signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, the Catalan giants are now moving for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and are reported to have agreed terms with Manchester City. Manchester City Transfer News: Sergio Gomez Set To Join Premier League Champions.

Berardo Silva has been on Barcelona's radar for quite a while now but could finally be on the move. As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the two clubs have agreed a fee between €50m and €55m for the Portuguese playmaker, who is open to a move. Gerard Pique Agrees To Lower His Salary To Help Club Register New Signings.

Barcelona are working under strict financial restrictions and it was reported that they will only move for the Manchester City star after the sale of Frenke de Jong. However, the clubs are planning to sign the player despite that as manager Xavi wants the midfielder in his team.

Bernardo Silva has asked for a transfer after interest from Barcelona and wants to sign with the Catalan giants. It is also reported that the Portuguese star had appointments to look for a house in Catalonia as he believes that the move will go through.

However, Barcelona still have the issue of registering players as they are yet to register any of the new signings for this season. The club are working towards it as recently veterans Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets agreed to re-negotiate their contract to lower their salary.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are working on the exit of many players. They are still looking to either sell or reduce the wages of Frenkie de Jong to fit in the needed salary structure. Memphis Depay and Pierre Emerick Aubameyand are also linked with a move away from the club.

