Manchester City are aiming to strengthen their defence this summer and are close to sealing a transfer of Spanish full-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The reigning Premier League champions have been active in this transfer window and have already signed the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Signs 3-Year Extension With the Club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are set to sign Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. It is understood that the English champions will pay a fee in excess of €10 million to the Belgian giants for the Spanish player.

Manchester City have been in the market in the search of a left-back since selling Oleksandr Zinxhenko to Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's team were front runners to land Brighton's Marc Cucurella but were beaten to the transfer by Chelsea.

However, they have turned their attention toward the 21-year-old Spaniard. It is understood that the plan was to sign the full-back and loan him to Girona for a season to develop, however, Pep Guardiola has changed his plans and will now keep the player as a part of Manchester City's first team.

Sergio Gomez was one of the stand-out performers in the Belgian first division last season with Anderlecht, contributing to 17 goals in 39 appearances. He us set to be in England soon to undergo medicals with Manchester City and the transfer will be announced as soon as the documents are signed.

