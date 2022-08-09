Barcelona have managed to sign a number of players this summer but are yet to register them as they need to fit their salary structure inside the criteria imposed by La Liga. However, the Catalan club have received some relief in that area as veteran defender Gerard Pique has agreed to lower his wages to help the team. Robert Lewandowski Says Barcelona is Ready To Challenge Real Madrid in La Liga Title Race.

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed to lower his salary and will negotiate a new deal with the club. This could help the Catalan outfit register the new signings before the 2022-23 campaign of La Liga begins.

With Barcelona struggling financially, Gerard Pique was one of the players who had agreed to take a salary cut to help the team and the defender is set to take another one in less than 12 months' time as the Spanish giants look to sort out their finances

It is understood that Gered Pique was guaranteed a pay rise this year after agreeing to lower his salary with the previous president Josep Bartomeu. However, the defender has decided against it given the club's current financial situation.

The veteran defender had signed a deal of 28 million euros which would have seen him earn 12 million euros as a bonus this year. However, Gerard Pique will re-negotiate a new deal with the club as they have hopes of registering signings ahead of the season.

Gerard Pique has been ever present in the Barcelona squad since returning in 2008. However, the Spanish defender's role has reduced in recent years and is likely to be cut down even further with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andres Christensen ahead of him in the pecking order.

