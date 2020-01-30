BFC vs HYD Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Sunil Chhetri vs Marcelinho (Photo Credits: ISL)

Bengaluru FC will hope to continue its dominating home run when they face the bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC have won five in seven home games in ISL 6 while Hyderabad FC have lost all of their 6 matches on the road. Fans, who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong fantasy team for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 6. A win for 3rd ranked Bengaluru FC will take them to second in the ISL 2019-20 points table and will keen them only two points away from table leaders FC Goa. Hyderabad, on the other, have been winless in their last 11 games and are in dire need for a victory. Meanwhile, for all the tips and suggestions to build a strong Dream11 fantasy team for BFC vs HYD ISL 6 encounter, please scroll down. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC - Live Football Score.

The arrival of striker Deshorn Brown seems to have eased the pressure on Sunil Chhetri. Brown scored his debut ISL goal in the 3-0 rout of Odisha FC and will hope to continue the run. The form of midfielders Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado will also boost the confidence of coach Carles Cuadret as will be his team’s response post the 0-2 defeat at Mumbai City. Bengaluru, despite their MSingh denying the Blues a certain three points with an injury-time strike.

For Hyderabad FC everything have gone downhill this season. They missed most foreign recruits at the beginning of the season but their return has not changed fortunes. Hyderabad’s last victory against Kerala Blasters – a 2-1 win – came on November 2 last year. It was their third match in ISL 6 and their first win of the season and unfortunately, it has remained their only win of the season. Hyderabad FC have played 11 games since then and have lost all barring three which were draws – all at home. They held Mumbai City to 1-1 draw in their previous game but are already out of the race for a semi-final berth.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeepers – India’s No 1 and Bengaluru’s No 1, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) should be picked as the goalkeeping choice for this clash.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – Matthew Kilgallon (HYD), Gurtej Singh (HYD) and Juanan (BFC) will form the three-man defence at the back.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Erik Paartalu (BFC), Udanta Singh (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC) and Marcelinho (HYD) should be picked as the midfielders.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Deyvison Rogerio da Silva (Bobo) (HYD) has been superb for Hyderabad FC away from home and will lead the attack. He will be assisted by Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Deshorn Brown (BFC) will form the attacking line.

Hyderabad FC are placed at the bottom of the points table in ISL 6 with only 6 points from 14 games. Bengaluru FC having played the same number of matches have 25 points and can pip ATK (27) to second with a victory. A win for Hyderabad FC wouldn’t be enough to lift them from the bottom and they have already been knocked out from the race for the final four.