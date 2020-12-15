One of India’s best footballers and among the finest strikers of this generation, Bhaichung Bhutia celebrates his 44th birthday on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday). Widely regarded as the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’ for his predatory skills and an eye for goal, Bhutia is also among the rare footballer from India to play in Europe. He was the first from the country to sign a professional contract with a European club when he joined Bury FC. Twitterati wished the former India football captain as he celebrates his special day. Bhaichung Bhutia Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Former India Football Captain As He Turns 44.

Born in 1976, Bhutia blossomed into a fine striker during his stint with JCT Mills between 1995 and 1997. He started his professional career with East Bengal at the age of 16 but earned recognition first with JCT, where he finished as the highest goalscorer in the National Football League in 1996-97 season and also won the title. Bhutia returned to East Bengal and had four separate stints with the club in between playing for Mohn Bagan and his trip to Europe.

He holds the distinction of scoring the first-ever hat-trick in the Kolkata derby and also has scored the most number of hat-tricks by an Indian player in the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ‘Bodo’ match. He remains the highest goalscorer in the Indian football league (first NFL then I-League). Fans wished the legend on his birthday. Take a look at some of the best wishes for Bhaichung Bhuti as he turns 44.

I'll never forget being a part of the broadcast team when Bhaichung Bhutia scored that incredible hat-trick in the Federation Cup semi-final in front of 140,000 screaming fans. Happy birthday @bhaichung15, you inspired a generation! pic.twitter.com/o04oJNJO2g — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 15, 2020

Happy 44th Birthday to Former Indian Footballer, Mr Bhaichung Bhutia Ji. pic.twitter.com/1nxVRTXFtx — kunal kishore rana (@kunalkishoreran) December 14, 2020

Padma Shri ✅ Asian Football Hall of Fame ✅ An absolute legend 🤩 of #IndianFootball ✅ Wishing former #BlueTigers 🐯 captain @bhaichung15 a Happy Birthday 🎁🎉🥳#BackTheBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/xvXjVwtceY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 15, 2020

Born #OnThisDay in 1976, Bhaichung Bhutia ✔️Padma Shri, Arjuna & twice AIFF player of the year ✔️4th all time top scorer for India - 40 goals in 104 matches ✔️1st Indian to score for a European club post independence ✔️Successful in East Bengal, JCT, Mohun Bagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/4b4HKnI4LC — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) December 15, 2020

Bhutia won numerous trophies with East Bengal, which includes the ASEAN Championship in 2003 and also the 200304 National Football League title. He also won the Calcutta Football League a record 12 times with East Bengal and thrice more with rivals Mohun Bagan. In East Bengal colours, Bhutia also won the San Miguel International Cup and two Federation Cup titles.

