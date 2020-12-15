One of India’s finest strikers Bhaichung Bhutia celebrates his 44th birthday on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday). Bhutia is regarded as one of the best footballers of India and if often considered the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena. He was the first footballer from India to sign a professional contract with a European club and only second from the country to play professionally in Europe. Bhutia has a football stadium named after him in his native Sikkim which was named in honour for his contribution to Indian football. As he celebrates his 44th birthday, take a look at some quick facts about Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhaichung Bhutia Says ISL Has Helped Indian Football Get Better Facilities.

Born in 1976 in an agriculture family, Bhaichung Bhutia was devoted to football from a young age and played football for the school team. He burst into limelight after winning the ‘best player’ award at the 1992 Subroto Cup. A year later, he joined East Bengal and turned professional before making his debut for JCT Mills in 1995. In his debut season with JCT Mills, Bhutia guided the team to the National Football League title and finished as the league’s top goalscorer. It was the first signs of his greatness and he went on to achieve legendary status in Asian football. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhaichung Bhutia Says ‘Great to See Youth Following Sports Other Than Cricket’.

Bhaichung Bhutia was born in an agricultural family in the village of Tinkitam, Sikkim on December 15, 1976

He initially played football, badminton, basketball and athletics for his school team before shifting focus to football

Bhutia burst into limelight after winning the ‘best player’ award at the 1992 Subroto Cup, an inter-school football tournament

He joined Bury FC in 1999 making him the first Indian footballer to sign a professional contract with a European club

Bhutia was also the only the second Indian footballer after Mohammed Salim to play professionally in Europe

Bhaichung Bhutia held the record of being the youngest international goal scorer for India at 18 years and 90 days until it was surpassed by Jerry Ziesanga

Bhaichung Bhutia is India's fourth-highest international goal scorer with 40 goals to his name

Bhutia holds the record of scoring most individual goals (5) in a single match in Indian domestic football circuit

He participated and won the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reality dance television show in 2009 while at Mohun Bagan

Bhutia remains one of the rare footballers to achieve success and play with distinction for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Bhutia won the 2003 ASEAN Club Championship with East Bengal and also the 2003-04 National Football League, two Federation Cups and the Indian Super Cups. In his time in Kolkata, Bhutia also won the Calcutta Football League a record 12 times, nine of which were with East Bengal. With India, Bhutia won the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, the Nehru Cup twice in 2007 and 2009 and three SAFF Championships titles.

