Mumbai, March 29: Brazilian football is once again in search of a leader after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the dismissal of head coach Dorival Junior on Friday. The decision comes after a series of underwhelming performances, culminating in a crushing 4-1 defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires—Brazil’s worst loss in a World Cup qualifier. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed Junior’s departure at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, signaling the beginning of yet another coaching hunt. Argentina National Football Team Beats Brazil 4–1 After Securing Its Place at FIFA World Cup 2026.

“The confederation announces that Dorival Júnior’s cycle is over,” Rodrigues stated. “From now on, we will work in the search for a substitute. Much has been said about (the confederation) contacting A, B or C coach, but I should say that (comment) was never coming from this president or anyone that the president authorized.”

Junior, 62, took charge of the national team 14 months ago but failed to inspire confidence. Brazil has struggled in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, currently sitting in fifth place, with only the top six teams earning automatic qualification.

Under Junior’s reign, Brazil’s record stood at seven wins, seven draws, and two losses. The team's form in recent matches, however, was concerning, with just one victory in its last four outings. Brazil has netted 25 goals but conceded 17, an uncharacteristically poor defensive record. Brazil 2-1 Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Late Vinicius Junior Goal Helps Selecao Edge Past Los Cafeteros.

Adding to the disappointment, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America after a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay. The lack of progress and uninspired performances prompted the CBF to act before the situation deteriorated further.

Brazil has now cycled through three different head coaches since the 2022 World Cup—a scenario reminiscent of the tumultuous period before its last World Cup triumph in 2002, when Luiz Felipe Scolari took charge just a year before leading the team to glory in Japan and South Korea.

The CBF had initially placed its faith in Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, expecting him to take over in 2024. However, with Ancelotti extending his stay in Spain, Brazil was left scrambling for alternatives. Interim coach Ramon Menezes and then Fernando Diniz were given brief stints before Junior was appointed. Brazil’s Alisson Becker Returns to Liverpool After Suffering Concussion in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier Against Colombia.

Now, with another change on the horizon, speculation is rife. Reports suggest the CBF will make another attempt to lure Ancelotti, despite his recent contract extension. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal’s Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus is also in contention. If either were to take the role, it would mark the first time Brazil has appointed a foreign head coach.

Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June present an immediate challenge. The team will face Ecuador—currently second in the standings—on the road before hosting sixth-placed Paraguay. Adding to the complexity of Brazil’s coaching search, both Ancelotti and Jesus are set to manage their respective clubs—Real Madrid and Al-Hilal—in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States that same month.

