Mumbai, March 22: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has departed the Brazil national team set-up and will return to Liverpool after suffering a concussion. The goalkeeper was forced off in the second half of his nation's World Cup qualifier with Colombia in the early hours of Friday following a collision. Alisson is travelling back to Merseyside and will undergo assessment from the Reds' medical staff. Brazil 2-1 Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Late Vinicius Junior Goal Helps Selecao Edge Past Los Cafeteros.

"The first step is to perform the necessary tests and assessments and monitor the player over the next few days, which is the protocol. Alisson is normal. I believe you saw the images of him on the bench and after the game. He is completely normal now, without any complaints.

"During the treatment on the field, he did not report any fainting or memory loss, he was conscious and oriented the whole time. We substituted him because he had minor complaints, he thought he was a little slower and there was some possibility of a concussion, so in cases of this suspicion, the recommendation is to substitute the player,’ Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted saying by ESPN.

Brazil will be facing Argentina on Wednesday, March 26 in their final game of the ongoing international break. Vinicius Junior's last-gasp goal helped Brazil snatch a victory over Colombia and jumped to second place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with 21 points. Bruno Guimaraes Admits Neymar Jr Missing Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Due to Injury Is A 'Great Loss'.

Raphinha scored the first goal of the game from a penalty kick. The Colombians tied the match in the first half. But Vinícius Junior scored the winning goal in the second half's injury time, in an individual move.

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League but a treacherous run of form saw them eliminated from the UEFA Champions league by Paris Saint Germain in the Round of 16 and a poor outing at Wembley saw the Reds lose to Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup/

