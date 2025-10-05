Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City are gaining pace in the English Premier League title race and have a crucial away game this evening against Brentford. A win for Pep Guardiola’s men could see them close the gap with league leaders Arsenal to three points. It has been a difficult start for the former champions with a few setbacks, but slowly and steadily are regaining their top form. Opponents Brentford hammered Manchester United at home in their last game and will be etching to repeat the result against their city rivals. We have seen how the team can hit the best of sides on the counter and that makes them dangerous. Brentford versus Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Arsenal Move to Top Spot, Chelsea Sixth After Defeating Liverpool.

Reiss Nelson and Fabio Carvalho are the players who will be assessed late to determine their availability for Brentford, while Paris Maghoma and Gustavo Gomes are ruled out. Igor Thiago scored twice in the last match and he will be keen to continue his goal-scoring run. Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmolyuk will be the double pivot in midfield with Mikkel Damsgaard as the attacking playmaker.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Ait-Nouri make up the Manchester City injury list. Nico Gonzalez will be the central defensive midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation. In-form striker Erling Haaland will shoulder the scoring responsibility. Phil Foden has been inconsistent but will start here alongside Tijjani Reijnders as the creative forces behind the forward. Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2025–26: Estevao’s Late Goal Helps Blues Hand Arne Slot and Co Second Consecutive EPL Defeat of the Season.

Brentford vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Brentford vs Manchester City Date Sunday, October 5 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will lock horns with Brentford in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 5. The Brentford vs Manchester City EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford and it will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brentford vs Manchester City live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Brentford vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City are technically superior team and they will find a way to secure a 0-2 victory in this tough game.

