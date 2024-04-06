Arsenal will be taking on Brighton away this evening, with a win possibly taking them to the top of the points table with Liverpool not in action today. The Gunners have four wins in their last five games and have peaked at the right time in a thrilling Premier League campaign. They have a huge game coming up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League as well and Mikel Arteta will have one eye on that fixture. Brighton can be a bit of an unpredictable team to face in their own backyard, but they currently lack momentum. Brighton versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Reclaim Top Spot on EPL Points Table.

Adam Webster, Evan Ferguson, and Ansu Fati are the notable absentees for Brighton while there is also news of Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour, Solly March, and James Milner all missing as well. Danny Welbeck is known for his big game goals and the former Arsenal will be looking to score against his former club. Carlos Baleba and Pascal Gross should get the nod in midfield for the home side. Joao Pedro is the pick for the attacking midfield role.

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli will form the front three for Arsenal and the trio has goals in them. Takehiro Tomiyasu will have to content himself with a place on the bench with Ben White in fine form. Jorginho plays as the central defensive midfielder while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are the automatic choice in the middle of the park. Liverpool 3–1 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo Score As the Reds Regain Top Spot in EPL Points Table.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time, Venue

Arsenal are set to go up against Brighton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 6. The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be played at the Falmer Stadium and it will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. For more Brighton vs Arsenal viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, is the live streaming partner for the Premier League 2023-24 in India. Fans in India thus will be able to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Brighton have just one victory in their last five games against Arsenal. Expect them to succumb to a defeat here.

