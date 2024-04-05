Liverpool (UK), April 5: Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night. Darwin Nunez gave the Reds an early lead when Ivo Grbic’s attempted clearance from a backpass crashed into him and spun over the line with 17 minutes on the clock. Chelsea 4–3 Manchester United, Premier League 2023–24: Cole Palmer Hits Hat-Trick As the Blues Prevail Over Red Devils With a Late Masterclass.

The hosts dominated possession but were pegged back when Gustavo Hamer headed a cross against Conor Bradley and into the back of the net shortly after the break.

Nevertheless, fears of points being dropped were allayed when Alexis Mac Allister thumped Liverpool back in front with 13 minutes of normal time remaining after a clearance had been deflected into his path on the edge of the box.

Cody Gakpo put the seal on the victory when he headed in an Andy Robertson cross from 15 yards out in the 90th minute as the Reds regained top spot in the standings, two points ahead of Arsenal.Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Reclaim Top Spot on EPL Points Table.

After a loss Sheff Utd remain at the bottom, 10 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

