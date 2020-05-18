Bundesliga 2019–20 Points Table: Team Standings, Match Results of German Top-Flight Football Season

Bayern Munich Players Celebrate Bundesliga Title Win (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume action after a two-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which froze sporting activities globally and threatened to wipe out a major chunk of the human population. Bundesliga 2019-20 season had initially started on August 16, 2019, and was scheduled to end on June 27, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic struck. This is the 57th edition of the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich started as the defending champions. They are also the most successful team of the league. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the updated Bundesliga 2019-20 points table and team standings and match results as we progress into the league.

The season resumed on May 16, 2020, after the German government gave permission to the league to restart action but behind closed doors. As many as six matches were played on the opening day of the league post the COVID-19 break with the Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 being the star attraction among the matches. The only surprise being that those matches were played in empty stadiums in-front of no spectators. But despite that fans, who were eager to watch live football matches after being deprived of one for the last two months were excited about football’s return to the field again. The opening round success of the league post-covid-19 have added to that. The unpredictability of the league has also added to the thrill of the fans.

Bundesliga 2019–20 Points Table and Team Standings

Position Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 26 18 4 4 49 58 2 Borussia Dortmund 26 16 6 4 39 54 3 Borussia Monchengladbach 26 16 4 6 21 52 4 RB Leipzig 26 14 9 3 36 51 5 Bayer Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 15 47 6 Wolfsburg 26 10 9 7 5 39 7 SC Freiburg 26 10 7 9 -1 37 8 Schalke 04 26 9 10 7 -7 37 9 Hoffenheim 26 10 5 11 -11 35 10 FC Koln 26 10 3 13 -6 33 11 Hertha BSC 26 8 7 11 -13 31 12 Union Berlin 26 9 3 14 -11 30 13 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 8 4 13 -5 28 14 Augsburg 26 7 6 13 -17 27 15 Mainz 26 8 3 15 -19 27 16 Düsseldorf 26 5 8 13 -23 23 17 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 -28 18 18 SC Paderborn 26 4 5 17 -24 17

The league also introduced five substitutions instead of the regular three after FIFA recommendations while the number of substitutes allowed on the bench was also increased from seven to nine for the remainder of the season. Defending champions and 29-time league winners, Bayern Munich led the points table with 55 points from 25 matches while Borussia Dortmund were closed behind on 51 from the same number of games. Paderborn were the lowest-ranked side with only 17 points from 26. The bottom-most placed two teams will be relegated at the end of the season, while the third lowest-ranked side will enter a play-off match with the third best-ranked side from the second division.