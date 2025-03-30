Mumbai, March 29: RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Marco Rose following their Saturday's defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach. His coaching team of Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth and Frank Geideck have also left the club, along with Frank Aehlig (head of first team football), the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Rose departs the club after two-and-a-half years in charge. He took over the head coach role at RB Leipzig in September 2022 when the club found itself in a tricky position and helped the side get back to winning ways. He was on the sideline for a total of 125 games. Bayern Munich Defender Hiroki Ito Out for ‘Lengthy Period’ With Metatarsal Fracture.

"Marco Rose has been relieved of his duties as RB Leipzig head coach with immediate effect. His coaching team of Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth and Frank Geideck have also left the club, along with Frank Aehlig (head of first team football)," the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Under Rose's stewardship, RBL qualified for the UEFA Champions League twice, won the second DFB-Pokal in the club’s history and emerged victorious in the Supercup for the first time.

“We have believed in our co-operation with Marco and his team for a very long time and, up to now, tried everything to turn things around together. Given the development and the continued lack of results, we’re all firmly convinced that we need new impetus for the remainder of the campaign in order to achieve our aims for the season," sporting director Marcel Schaefer said in a statement. Leroy Sane Scores Brace As Bayern Munich Restore Six-Point Bundesliga 2024–25 Points Table Lead With 3–2 Win Over St Pauli.

"We’d like to thank Marco and his coaching team for the past two and a half years, the success we enjoyed together and their commitment to the club," he added.

The club said it will announce who will take over the head coach role on an interim basis shortly. The two-time winners Leipzig will travel to Stuttgart to play in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).