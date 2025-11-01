Borussia Dortmund will be in action against Augsburg in their latest fixture of the German Bundesliga as they look to get close to leaders Bayern Munich with a win. Dortmund are currently fourth in the standings with 17 points from 8 matches played. They have won three out of their last five matches and will feel fairly confident of a good display away from home. Opponents Augsburg are 15th and have found winning games difficult this campaign with just two victories so far. They will need to be at their very best in order to match up to Dortmund’s fast paced brand of football. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw has been ruled out of the game for Augsburg due to a knee injury. Mert Komur is pushing for a place in the starting eleven in place of Alexis Claude-Maurice. Robin Fellhauer and Han-Noah Massengo will form the double pivot in central midfield for the team. Fabian Rieder and Elias Saad will support the central striker in the final third as the two wide attackers.

Dortmund will head into the game in the continued absence of Emre Can and Julien Duranville through injuries. Aaron Anselmino returned after a layoff against Frankfurt and will be eager to help the team in this tie. Serhou Guirassy will be the focal point in attack and Karim Adeyemi will be tasked with creating goals for the team. Jobe Bellingham will be pushing for a place in the starting eleven after a good game in the DFB Pokal Cup.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Match Details

Match Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Date Saturday, November 1 Time 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue WWK ARENA, Augsburg Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund will take on each other in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match is slated to be played at the WWK ARENA in Augsburg and it will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Augsburg have been in poor form and finding it tough to score goals. Expect Dortmund to win this game via 0-2 margin.

