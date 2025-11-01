Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Bayern Munich have won all their matches played so far in all competitions this term and the German champions are in action against Bayer Leverkusen at home this evening, wherein they will target another three points. Manager Vicente Kompany has not put a foot wrong this campaign with the club and his style of play has won admirers all over. Their ability to attack at will combined with the high press they deploy makes them a dangerous team to face. Bayer Leverkusen are not too bad either in recent week with four wins on the bounce heading into this game. If they get a positive result here, they have a chance to break into the top four. Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM IST. FC Koln 1-4 Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Cup 2025–26: Harry Kane Scores Brace As Die Roten Break AC Milan's Historic Record.

Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies continue to miss out for the German champions due to injuries. Harry Kane will lead the forward line for the hosts with Serge Gnabry as the playmaker. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will cut inside from the wings and make up the numbers in the opponent box. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will orchestrate play from central midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Patrik Schick as their target man upfront. Jonas Hofmann and Ernest Poku will be the two attacking midfielders meanwhile Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia will drop deep and act as a defensive cover for the team. The back three of Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade, and Edmond Tapsoba have a key role to play in this game.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Date Saturday, November 1 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Allianz Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in their ninth match of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season on Saturday, November 1. The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be held at the Allianz Arena and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich will be tested in this game but given their unstoppable form at the moment, they will find a way to win here.

