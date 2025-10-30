Mumbai, October 30: Liverpool’s nightmare run persisted as the Reds were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after Crystal Palace secured a 3-0 victory at Anfield. This was Liverpool's sixth defeat in seven matches this season. It is the first time since 1953 that the Reds have endured five consecutive domestic losses, with their only recent victory coming in the UEFA Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt. Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush Shine As Cityzens Move into Quarter-Final of EFL Cup.

Since 27 September, no team has lost more games than Liverpool in Europe's big-five leagues. It is also the third time in 80 days that Liverpool have been beaten by Crystal Palace, following their penalty shootout loss in the FA Community Shield in August and their 2-1 Premier League defeat at Selhurst Park, which began this losing streak, according to the Premier League.

It marked Liverpool’s heaviest defeat under Slot, who must pray they can stop the rot when Aston Villa arrive at Anfield on Saturday. In another match, Premier League leaders Arsenal secured their eighth consecutive victory, bringing them nearer to ending their EFL Cup drought.

Second-half goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka were sufficient for the Gunners to reach the last eight of a competition they have not won since 1993. Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Manchester City narrowly escaped a scare against EFL Championship side Swansea to secure their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 3-1 victory. Wolves 3-4 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Andrey Santos, Tyrique George Find Net Each As Blues Survive a Thriller Against The Wanderers.

Swansea pushed the City all the way, taking an early lead and going close to doubling their advantage before Jeremy Doku’s deflected shot levelled the scores before half-time. Although City dominated much of the play, it wasn’t until the 77th minute that the Blues finally took the lead in the game as Omar Marmoush thundered home an angled drive.

Rayan Cherki’s added-time strike then provided a bit more gloss to the scoreline as Pep Guardiola's side secured a place in the last eight of the competition. City are targeting a ninth League Cup trophy, with only Liverpool having achieved more than our current tally of eight. They will face Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, starting on December 15.

Chelsea edged past a late scare to secure their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after an exciting tie where both Andrey Santos and Jamie Gittens scored their first goals for the Blues. Chelsea will face Cardiff City away in December’s quarterfinals.

