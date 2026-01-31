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Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea host London rivals West Ham United on 31 January, in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 encounter at Stamford Bridge. Fresh from a midweek Champions League victory over Napoli, the Blues enter the match sitting fifth in the table and are in pursuit of a top-four spot. Conversely, West Ham, currently 18th, arrive with renewed confidence following back-to-back league wins. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season

Under the management of Liam Rosenior, the Blues have found consistent form, losing just once during his tenure. Currently fifth and trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by only one point, a win tonight could see them break into the Champions League places.

Despite their lowly position, the Hammers have found a second wind under Nuno Espirito Santo. Recent victories over Tottenham and Sunderland have kept them within touching distance of safety. They will be looking to avenge the 5-1 defeat they suffered against Chelsea earlier this season.

Chelsea vs West Ham Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31

Venue: Stamford Bridge in London

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Chelsea vs West Ham Team News and Key Players

Chelsea fans received a significant boost as Liam Rosenior confirmed that star forward Cole Palmer is fit to start after making a game-changing impact off the bench in midweek. However, the Blues remain without defenders Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo due to injury, while Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable through suspension.

West Ham will rely heavily on Jarrod Bowen, who has been in clinical form, scoring seven goals this season. The Hammers will need their captain at his best to exploit a Chelsea defence that has occasionally shown vulnerabilities when pressured.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).