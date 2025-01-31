The UEFA Europa League 2024-25 knock-out phase draws are out. In this stage, teams that were ranked from 9 to 24 in the UEL 2024-25 league phase will lock horns to book slots in the Round of 16, where the top 8 from the league phase are already seeded. Besides the other teams, this phase will feature European giants like FC Porto, AS Roma, Ajax, and Real Sociedad too. The two-legged are scheduled to happen on February 13 and February 20. The fixtures are: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen, Porto vs Roma, Twente vs Bodo/Glimt, Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht, Union SG vs Ajax, PAOK vs FCSB, AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray, Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad. The fixtures will happen once each in the concerned clubs' home stadiums. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Results: Real Madrid to Face Manchester City, Bayern Munich Drawn Against Celtic (See Full List of Fixtures).

UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Knock-Out Phase Play-Off Draw:

