Chelsea is rock bottom in Group E of the UEFA Champions League and hosts table toppers AC Milan in what promises to be a thrill-a-minute encounter. The Blues head into the contest on the back of a narrow 1-2 win over Crystal Palace with Conor Gallagher scoring a 90th winner. Graham Potter, who took over the reins of Chelsea from Thomas Tuchel, will need time to implement his ideas at his new club but the London-based side is result-driven and hence he is under pressure for a quick turn in fortunes. Italian champions AC Milan are fifth in Serie A at the moment and they have lacked consistency as well. But the presence of a number of quality players gives them confidence. Chelsea versus AC Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League 2022-23: Teams Play Goalless Draw (Watch Video Highlights)

Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka are ruled out for Chelsea while N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are doubts. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the attack and he is likely to be flanked by Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic. Mateo Kovacic is the player that makes the side tick and he will start in central midfield with Jorginho dropping to the bench. Mason Mount has not had the best of seasons but remains a key player going forward.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Divock Origi, Theo Hernandez, and Mike Maignan are the players ruled out for AC Milan. Olivier Giroud returns to Stamford Bridge to face his former side and he will need to be tightly man-marked by the Chelsea defence. Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer in the middle can wrestle control of the midfield from Chelsea given their technical abilities. Rafael Leao is the creative outlet for this side and a lot depends on him if Milan is to score.

When is Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs AC Milan match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

