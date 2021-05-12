Chelsea will look to take a huge step towards Champions League qualification when they take on Arsenal in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on May 12, 2021 (late Wednesday night). This is one of the biggest clashes in English football despite the two clubs having very contrasting seasons. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. CHE vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21.

Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester City have given Chelsea an outside chance to make a late push for a second-place finish and Thomas Tuchel’s men will be aiming to get all three points in search of that objective. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s season reached a new low after their Europa League exit as the club is set to see a first season without European football in 25 years but will be aiming to regain their period and the season on a high. What's Next For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta As Season Reaches New Low Following European Exit?

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on May 13, 2021 (Thursday) and it has a scheduled start time of 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

