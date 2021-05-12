Chelsea (CHE) will take on Arsenal (ARS) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The CHE vs ARS clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams have had very different objectives this season and will be aiming for all three points in the derby. Meanwhile, fans searching for CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Thomas Tuchel’s Men Come Back From a Goal Behind To Beat Would Be League Champions.

Chelsea have Champions League qualification in their sight and will be looking to take a huge step towards it with a win over their London rivals. Thomas Tuchel’s men have a six-point lead over West Ham and all three points will all but guarantee them a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Arsenal are ninth and set to miss out on European football for the first time in 25 years unless something dramatic happens in the final weeks. What's Next For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta As Season Reaches New Low Following European Exit?

CHE vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Eduardo Mendy (CHE) must be the keeper in your team.

CHE vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Gabriel (ARS) must be the defenders.

CHE vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Christian Pulisic (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Emile Smith-Rowe (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS) must be the midfielders.

CHE vs ARS, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE), Nicolas Pepe (ARS) must be the forwards.

Mason Mount (CHE) must be the captain of CHE vs ARS Dream11 Fantasy Team while Bukayo Saka (ARS) can be the vice-captain.

