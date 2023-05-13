Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League 2022-23 football match at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on May 13, 2023, Saturday. Both the teams will look to salvage some pride at the end of the season. Chelsea would want to forget the current season with the reason being their miserable performance. The Blues have failed to retain their place in the top 10 of the English Premier League (EPL) standings. Despite playing 34 matches, the Frank Lampard-managed side has been able to collect wins in just 11 of them. Juventus 1–1 Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Youssef En-Nesyri, Federico Gatti Score To Keep Things Level Ahead of 2nd Leg.

Having been placed in the 15th spot in the EPL standings with only eight victories in 35 matches, Nottingham Forest also want to move past their forgettable season. Despite playing the same number of games, Nottingham managed to net 34 goals. For them, Brennan Johnson remains the top scorer with eight goals. Their last fixture ended in a narrow 4-3 win against Southampton. However, the last time the two sides met each other, it was the Blues who emerged winners.

When is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Chelsea will be facing off against Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, 13, May, 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England.

Where to watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 Football Match on the Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

