Chelsea had one of the worst season in their recent history wherein they failed to finish in the top half of the points table. The Chelsea board invested heavily in the squad but the team failed to gel together and such was the poor performance of the squad, they had to sack two managers throughout this torrid run. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, there is hope amongst the fans that the Argentine gaffer can take their team back to the pinnacle of English football. He knows what it takes to manage in EPL with his successful but trophyless stint with Tottenham Hotspur but the pressure of managing Chelsea is always challenging considering the lack of patience of the board. Chelsea opens their pre-season campaign with a game against Wrexham which starts at 5:30 AM. Premier League Transfer News: Josko Gvardiol Set to Sign For Manchester City.

Cristopher Nkunku makes his non-competitive debut for Chelsea and it will be interesting to see how he features in their attack. He will have Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson for company in the final third. The Blues midfield features Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher. Wesley Fofana is out for a long time with a knee injury and Chelsea will likely go for a defender in the transfer market.

Wrexham has Ryan Renolds as one of its owners and their success on the pitch has coincided with the actors’ investments. Bryce Hosannah and Aaron Hayden will be part of the squad that faces Chelsea with the duo returning to first team football. Paul Mullin leads their attack and he will be in the company of Sam Dalby in the forward line.

When is Chelsea vs Wrexham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea will be crossing swords with Wrexham in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 20 early morning. The game will begin at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA. Arsenal Release New Away Kit for Next Premier League Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Wrexham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Wrexham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on the 5th Stand app and the official Chelsea website. Chelsea should face little difficulty in brushing aside Wrexham in this friendly game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).