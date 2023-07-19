Manchester City make their first big move this summer as they secure the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol. According to reports, RB Leipzig and Manchester City have reached an agreement and Gvardiol has also completed first part of his medical. Gvardiol impressed with his showing for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jordan Henderson Leaves Liverpool, Set to Sign Three-Year Deal For Saudi Pro League Club Al-Ettifaq.

Josko Gvardiol Set to Sign For Manchester City

EXCLUSIVE: Joško Gvardiol to Man City, here we go! Agreement reached on the fee between City and Leipzig 🔵🇭🇷 🚨 Understand Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical tests today — deal on the verge of being signed. Gvardiol agreed personal terms one month ago with City. pic.twitter.com/njylKAxYAU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

