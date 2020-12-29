Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 42. The game will be held at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on December 29, 2020. ATK Mohun Bagan is at the 2nd position with 5 wins from 7 games. On the other Chennaiyin FC is at the 7th position with 2 wins from 7 games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in ISL 2020-21 live streaming online on Disney+Hotstar along with live telecast details on TV. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC comes into this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal. The two-times champion is on a three-match unbeaten streak in their ISL campaign. ATK Mohun Bagan is at the second position on the ISL standings and they will enter this game with a 1-0 win over FC Goa and Bengaluru FC. ATK Mohun Bagan has been the most outstanding side throughout the season when it comes to defence.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 29, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the GMC Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs ATKMB clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

