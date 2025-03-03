NorthEast United will be looking to secure a playoff spot when they take on the Chennaiyin FC in an away tie this evening. The Highlanders are currently sixth in the points table with 32 points from 22 matches played. They head into this fixture on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Bengaluru FC, their second in three games. The visitors will need to hold their never and secure that crucial win which ensures qualification. Opponents Chennaiyin are out of contention for the playoff, and they will be playing for pride here. Chennaiyin versus NorthEast United will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2–2 Draw.

Laldinliana Renthlei has a dislocated shoulder and will not be available for selection by Chennaiyin. Wilmar Jordan Gil will once again lead the attack with Connor Shields, Kiyan Nassiri, and Irfan Yadwad for company in the final third. Pritam Kotal at the back is an experienced defender that can venture forward on the flanks and support the attacking play.

Hamza Regragui and Guillermo Fernandez are all set to miss out for NorthEast United due to injury problems. Alaeddine Ajaraie has been their standout performer in attack, and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. Mohammed Bemammer in midfield is the one that makes the side tick with his slick passing game.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Out from the play-off race, Chennaiyin FC will take on NorthEast United at the

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, Chennai, India and has a scheduled start time of 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 3. Check out the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match viewing options below.

Where to Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri’s Late Equaliser Ends East Bengal FC’s Playoffs Charge After Their 1–1 Draw With Bengaluru FC.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United live streaming online for free. Expect both the teams to be slow of the blocks and the tie to end in a draw.

