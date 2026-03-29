France will face Colombia in a high-profile international friendly tonight at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA. As both nations intensify their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, football fans in India are looking for ways to watch the encounter live. The match is part of the Road to 26 series, featuring some of the world's top-ranked teams competing on North American soil. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Colombia vs France International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Where To Watch COL vs FRA International Friendly 2026 in India?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be available to stream live and for free via ITVX. While the fixture is not scheduled for a linear television channel, the digital platform will host the full broadcast starting at 20:00 BST.

In the United States, fans can watch the game on Telemundo and Universo in Spanish, while ESPN+ will provide the English-language live stream.

Due to the time difference, fans in India will need to tune in early on Monday, 30 March, at 00:30 AM IST. In India, the fixture might be available for live streaming on SonyLIV. FIFA World Cup 2026: Italy, Sweden, Turkey, and Denmark Seal Spots In European Qualifiers Playoffs.

Match Fact

Category Match Details Date Sunday, 29 March 2026 Kick-off Time 15:00 Local (EDT) / 20:00 BST / 00:30 AM IST Venue Northwest Stadium, Maryland, USA Free Stream (UK) ITVX Broadcasters (US) Telemundo, Universo, ESPN+ France Key Player Kylian Mbappe Colombia Key Player Luis Diaz Last H2H Result Colombia 3–2 France (2018)

Colombia vs France Team News

Didier Deschamps’ France side enters this match with momentum following a 2-1 victory over Brazil last Thursday. Reports suggest a heavy rotation of the starting eleven, with captain Kylian Mbappe likely to start on the bench to manage his fitness. This provides an opportunity for younger talents like Rayan Cherki and Warren Zaïre-Emery to stake their claims for the World Cup squad.

Colombia, led by Néstor Lorenzo, will aim to rebound from a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia. Key players such as Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are expected to lead the attack. The South American side has a reputation for performing well in the United States and will look to test the depth of the French defence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).