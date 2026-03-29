France will meet Colombia at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland, as both nations ramp up preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Didier Deschamps’ side enters the fixture full of confidence following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brazil on Thursday. In contrast, Colombia is looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Orlando. With the World Cup roster deadline of 30 May fast approaching, the manager is eager to evaluate his depth. FIFA World Cup 2026: Football Supporters Europe Files Complaint Against FIFA Over High Ticket Prices.

However, all eyes will be on star player Kylian Mbappe's featuring in the starting XI, who has been struggling with injuries this season.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Colombia vs France International Friendly 2026 Match?

France captain Kylian Mbappe is expected to start on the bench for today’s international friendly. Despite scoring in the 2-1 victory over Brazil on Thursday, the Real Madrid forward is likely to be rested as manager Didier Deschamps implements a major squad rotation policy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe entered the international break under a cloud of injury concern following a recurring knee issue at Real Madrid. However, he silenced doubters during Thursday's clash in Foxborough, scoring a clinical chipped goal before being substituted in the 65th minute. FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

While the 27-year-old has declared himself '100 per cent recovered,' the French coaching staff are keen to manage his minutes. Having played over an hour against Brazil, Mbappe is not expected to be risked for the full 90 minutes against a physical Colombian side.

Whether Mbappe features as a second-half substitute or remains an unused sub, his presence in the camp remains a significant boost for a squad aiming to reclaim the world title this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).