Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia surprised many fans but the star shinned with his brilliance on the field. The league’s leading scorer enjoyed a great life in the Saudi Arabia and was even seen endorsing the living in the country. But as per the latest reports from Portugal and Spain media, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are going through a difficult time. Reports mentioned that the tranquility they enjoyed in Saudi Arabia has been disrupted by a series of concerning threats. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has raised concerns over safety of her family and children. The police in Saudi Arabia has take action over the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Star Portuguese Footballer Wishes Los Blancos On Their 123rd Anniversary (See Post).

So far, the Ronaldo family was seen enjoying a normal lifestyle in Riyadh. Cristiano and his eldest son Cristiano Jr are representing the Al-Nassr senior and U-14 sides. They are regular in the team sheet impacting the matches with their unparallel gameplays. Georgina, herself is an famous influencer and has massive following. Despite their fame, they were seen walking with their children and enjoying plans without any incidents. However, in recent weeks, they have started receiving alarming messages on social media that have raised all the alarms.

According to media in Spain and Portugal, the threats have been direct and specific. Whle fans do follow and show appreciation to their favourite stars, the messages received by Ronaldo family are more than simple messages but seen as serious warnings that endanger the entire family. This has created a constant climate of concern in their closest circle. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have not released official statements on the matter, they have made decisions that show the seriousness of the situation putting the family safety on priority. One openly visible change is restricting the children's exposure on social media. Georgina, who openly shared videos and photos of children on social media till now has opted to cover their faces with emojis or avoid showing their faces in posts. The family is also said to be moving to new house equipped with advanced surveillance systems.

