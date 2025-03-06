Real Madrid celebrated its 123rd anniversary on March 6. On the same date in 1902, the first Board of Directors of the Madrid Foot Ball Club was officially elected. That marked the beginning of the legend of the one of the biggest clubs in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a part of the club from 2009 to 2018, shared a post congratulating the Real Madrid wishing them on the special occasion. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses From His Training As He is 'Working Hard' to Recover From Injury Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid

123 años de Real ¡Felicidades a toda la familia madridista! ¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/MI6aQxWDGh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 6, 2025

