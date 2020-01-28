Cristiano Ronaldo & Kids Celebrate Birthday of Georgina Rodriguez (See Pics and Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo With Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits : Instagram/ Cristiano Ronaldo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a very steady relationship with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez for a while now. Georgina has also stood tall throughout the football star’s thick and thins. Whether it is his rape allegation that shocked the world or celebrating New Year’s Eve with CR7’s family, Georgina has always been with the footballer. Now CR7 along with the kids celebrated Georgina’s birthday today as she turned 26 today. The Juventus star also posted a picture of himself wishing his lady love with choicest of words. The family was all smiles as they posed for a picture together and looked extremely happy. Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Wishes Everyone Happy New Year 2020 (View Pics).

The happy picture was posted by CR7 had all the four children and himself with Georgina. The family sat around the table a table filled with a mountain of flowers and a birthday cake. Ronaldo and Georgina were seen grinning ear to ear as they posed for the happy snap. In few of the other pictures the room seems to be decorated with balloons and flowers and from the looks of it, CR7 has left no stone unturned to impress his lady love.

Georgina also posted the same pictures thanking everyone for the wishes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina met for the first time at the Gucci showroom. In November 2017, Georgina gave birth to her and Ronaldo's first daughter, Alana Martina. It is rumoured that the two might enter wedlock very soon. From the entire team of LatestLY.com, we wish Georgina a Very Happy Birthday