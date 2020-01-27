Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Iron Man as Robot Model at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Cristiano Ronaldo has surely emerged as one of the best athletes in the world and there have been a plethora of statures and effigies that have been raised all over the world of the former Real Madrid player. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s robot model as the Iron Man has been erected at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany. The festival is considered to be the biggest carnival event which is held annually in Italy and Europe. The festival is reported to attract more than 80,000 guests per year. The festival began in 1873 as the citizens gathered to protest against the increasing taxes. No Messi, No Ronaldo! Lionel Messi Reveals His Current Five Best Players in the World, Excludes Himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The robot model has been paraded all over the city. The celebration flaunts the effigies of famous politicians and sportspeople. This year the fans included Cristiano Ronaldo and the robot looks like Iron Man. The statue of CR7 is completely made out of metal from head to toe. The eyes and his other body parts will move during the festivities which will begin next month. The robot which has a shiny metal make-up wears armour and is created by a man called Roony. The sculptor has surely not disappointed us with his creation. Check out the picture below:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Robot Model (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Viareggio Carnival will begin on February 1 and will go up to 25 of the same month. We are sure that Cristiano Ronaldo fans from all over the world will be really very excited to catch the glimpse of the model once it starts functioning completely.