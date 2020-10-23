Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with COVID-19, the fans have been in pain for they wouldn’t able to watch his play against his arch-rival Barcelona. Lionel Messi would be visiting Turin for the Champions League 2020-21 match against Juventus and it would be very disappointing for the fans to know that CR7 might not feature in the tie against Barcelona. However, here’s a piece of good news that would leave the fans smiling with a ray of hope. As per numerous reports, Ronaldo could be a part of the tie if he gets tested negative 24 hours before the match against Barcelona. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi As CR7 Tests COVID-19 Positive Again, Heartbroken Fans React on Social Media.

The match will be held on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center. The battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is labelled as an intense one. Even when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid in La Liga, the fans would be waiting to watch the two players take on the field against each other. Even the two stalwarts of the game have admitted that it is the rivalry between the two that brings out the best in them. Not just the fans but even Lionel Messi wants Ronaldo to recover soon so that the two can lock horns with each other once again.

During an interview, the Argentine captain admitted that the fixture would be a challenging one. He also hoped that Ronaldo would be fit to feature in the tie once. During the interview, he was all praises for the Portugal star and he said that the battle between him is quite special.

