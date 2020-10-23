Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested positive with coronavirus for the second time and with this, the chances of participating in the Champions League 2020-21 match has become slim. With this, the fans are quite disappointed with the same and he took to social media to express their disappointment. The fans are unhappy with the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo might not be featuring in the tie against Barcelona. Ever since their early days, the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is termed to be an epic one. The two players have also admitted that it is the rivalry between the teams that bring out the best from the players. Lionel Messi Hopes That Cristiano Ronaldo Recovers From COVID-19 For Juventus vs Barcelona, Speaks Warmly About Their Rivalry.

With Ronaldo being tested positive with the disease, it is very unlikely that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would feature in the tie which is all set to happen on October 29, 2020. The match will happen at the backyard of Juventus and the fans were quite eager to watch the two players taking on each other. The netizens are quite sad as they etched to watch the two players in action. Check out the tweets below:

no cristiano ronaldo vs lionel messi. pain. — marco (🇺🇦🇺🇸). (@shakhtarmarco) October 23, 2020

Another one

So no Ronaldo Vs Messi next week? 😭 I’ve been looking forward to it — م🇵🇰 (@OMDItsme) October 22, 2020

Blame it on 2020

so no messi vs ronaldo. and pfft to be fair as though we had hope on 2020 to give us anything good 🙃 https://t.co/v4i6Q34VTo — Suraj Nair (@SurajNair4) October 22, 2020

Last one

Messi and Ronaldo are the only reason why that game even had any name Without them juventus vs barca is just a regular game E pain me say Ronaldo no dey — Paulooooo 👑 (@OduduPaul) October 22, 2020

A while ago, we wrote about how Lionel Messi was wishing for Ronaldo to get recovered soon so that he can participate in the Champions League 2020-21 tie. Even the fans would be hoping for Ronaldo to recover soon.

