Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: CR7 Could Make a Comeback to Real Madrid After Cash-Stripped Juventus Open to a £50M Bid

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The year 2018 witnessed one of the biggest deals when Cristiano Ronaldo got transferred to Juventus for a reported fee of £105 million. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been doing quite well at the club. But as the coronavirus crisis has had a major it on Italy and the cash-strapped Bianconeri could be forced to sell Ronaldo. Now, the rumours are rife that if Ronaldo is put in the transfer market, he could make a comeback to his old club Real Madrid. Now surely this piece of news would put a smile on the faces of the fans who miss him at Real Madrid. Juventus Could be Forced to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo at a Cut-Out Price Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

With the menace of coronavirus, all the matches have been cancelled in Italy which has resulted in a major loss for the Italian giants. With no matches round the corner, the players at Juventus have got a 30 per cent pay cut. Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in Serie A as he had bagged a contract of £27.5m-a-season which would go until June 2022. However, he also could lose around £10m in the coming months. With no revenues, naturally, the money has dried up and the Bianconeri is forced to put Ronaldo in the transfer market.

Now, with this, it is said that Ronaldo’s old club, Real Madrid is quite keen on having him back on board. Which means, if everything falls in place as mentioned above, Ronaldo could make a comeback to La Liga. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been with the Los Blancos for nine years and scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances for the team.