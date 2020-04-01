Juventus Could be Forced to Sell Cristiano Ronaldo at a Cut-Out Price Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The menace of coronavirus has caused to have a massive cut on the fees of the players. Cristiano Ronaldo’s fees have already taken £3.8 million hit, now as per reports, the fees of the transfer market will also take on toll due to the pandemic situation created due to the menace of coronavirus. In fact, many sporting events including La Liga, EPL, Bundesliga have been stalled due to the pandemic situation. The deadly disease has brought all the sporting activities to a halt and there could be a financial strain as well on the Italian champions. As per a recent study by CIES Football Observatory, there will be a dip of 28 per cent in the transfer fees and would be forced to sell CR7 at a price cut. Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees for Pay Cut of 3.8 Million Euros Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports.

However, there would be many teams who would be keen on having the Juventus player on board. Manchester United have appeared to be interested in re-signing Ronaldo. Manchester City could also be the contender but their ongoing FFP battle may complicate matters. The clubs cutting the salaries from March – June would obviously be helpful for the clubs.

Recently Ronaldo was in the news for accepting a pay cut of £3.8 million amid coronavirus crisis. In fact, all the other players of the Bianconeri have accepted pay-cuts. Captain Giorgio Chiellini discussed the situation with club President Andrea Agnelli and sporting Director Fabio Partici and the three communicated to the seniors in the team which include Gianluigi Buffon and defender Leonardo Bonucci and Ronaldo.