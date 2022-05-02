Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be making a return to Real Madrid. The forward has been in good form this year, despite Manchester United's poor form and according to a report in The Mirror, there is a possibility that the Portuguese would return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. Ronaldo rejoined United in 2021 with a two-year contract. He would still have a year left on his current United deal, with the option of extending his stay for another year. Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea's Reece James Targetted By Los Blancos

Reports of Ronaldo quitting Manchester United at the end of this season have gained steam when it was learnt that new coach Erik ten Hag might not consider him to be part of his rebuilding plans at the club. It has been learnt that Ronaldo might not enjoy the same playing time as now, next season. Also, with Manchester United's decreasing chances of qualifying for the Champions League, Ronaldo's possibility of quitting the club cannot be counted out completely.

The Portuguese has been Manchester United's best player this season, scoring 23 goals, the most from his club this season. He also has struck two hattricks in his last seven games for the club in all competitions. Ronaldo had left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus. If he ends up at Bernabeu next season, then it would be another addition to the wonderful time he had at the club, scoring 450 goals and registering 132 assists in 438 appearances. Not to forget, he won four Champions League titles at the club. Real Madrid's first preference this summer remains signing Kylian Mbappe though.

