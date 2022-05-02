Real Madrid are once again enjoying a successful season. The Los Blancos have already won the La Liga title, their 35th and are in contention to make it to another Champions League final. However, the Madrid side are already working on strengthening their team for the next season while making defensive reinforcements a priority. Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Set To Join Real Madrid in Summer Transfer Window.

According to a report from Todofichajes, Real Madrid have made Chelsea full-back Reece James a priority in the summer. The Los Blancos will push to land the Englishman as they aim to provide competition for Dani Carvajal in his position.

It is understood that Real Madrid have a number of options laid out in the right-back position but are focused on the Blues superstar. Sporting's on-loan defender Pedro Porro is also on the list if they are unable to sign the England international.

Real Madrid know that the deal will be tough but are hoping that behind the scene difficulties at Chelsea with owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned, could open the doors for the move to be completed.

Reece James still has three years left on his contract with Chelsea The Englishman is one of the top performers for the club and they will need a high transfer fee to let him go. The defender is valued at around €60 million, a high price for a full-back.

