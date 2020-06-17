Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cristiano Ronaldo Looks ‘Focused’ Before Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Napoli, Juventus Shares Pic

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 17, 2020 08:23 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo had faced a lot of flak in the semi-final game of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. Ronaldo had missed out on a penalty and looked lacklustre and was accused of lack of preparation for the semi-finals during AC Milan. This was the second time that Ronaldo missed a penalty in Serie A. But now this is a thing of the past and Ronaldo is looking forward to a better game in the finals which is going to be held at the Studio Olympico in Rome. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST on June 18. JUV vs NAP Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Napoli Football Match.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal star was seen sweating it out in the nets with his team. Team Juventus has declared a 27 member squad for the finals and will be looking to lift the trophy for the 14th time. They have also included injured Aaron Ramsey in the squad. Whereas, Napoli also declared their 27 member squad and had also included the suspended player David Ospina in the team.  For now, let's have a look at the post shared by Juventus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😤 FOCUSED 😤 #CoppaItaliaCocaCola #NapoliJuve #FinoAllaFine

A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on

 

The team left for Rome yesterday and the pictures of the squad leaving from Juventus were shared on social media by the official page of the Bianconeri. The match will be held behind closed doors in the absence of the fans. Instead of extra-time, the team will have penalties which will be deciding the fate of the game if the teams face a draw by the end of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

