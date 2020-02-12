Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Who Is Better? Video Comparing Juventus and Barcelona Forwards Go Viral Online

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: IANS)

Who’s better Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? That’s a question worth a billion answers yet none can be assured of being correct. Undoubtedly, two of the greatest players of this generation and among the greatest of all-time, Ronaldo and Messi can boast of the greatest and longest rivalry ever shared in the football pitch. Both worlds apart from the rest, have competed against each other, pushed themselves beyond the best and defied notions. Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have shattered scores of records, rewritten each other’s feats and beaten each other to achievements. Yet despite all they have done, achieved and accomplished in their careers, the question remains – who is better Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? ‘Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona is not Impossible, Could Play With Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Says Ariedo Braida, Former Camp Nou Director.

Recently, a video showing the careers of both Messi and Ronaldo have gone viral online. The video shows the careers of both the footballing giants and compares them invariably putting up the same question “who is better Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?” The video was put up by a twitter user and was captioned: Dad? Who is Cristiano Ronaldo & who is Lionel Messi? Sit down son, I am gonna tell you the most beautiful story.”

The clip initially starts with a brief glimpse of the pair’s individual accomplishments in football both with their respective clubs and national teams. It then goes on to show the some of the iconic goals of both Ronaldo and Messi, which includes Ronaldo’s famous overhead kick in the Champions League semi-final against Juventus during his time with Real Madrid and Lionel Messi’s magical dribble goal against Athletic Bilbao.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Who is Better?

Dad? Who is Cristiano Ronaldo & who is Lionel Messi? Sit down son, I am gonna tell you the most beautiful story. pic.twitter.com/0sSevYO8DY — ¹³ (@ScofieldRM) February 10, 2020

A shot of pundit Gary Lineker in the BT studio then appears with the former FC Barcelona forward telling his audience, "Last week it was all about Messi, and now it's all about Cristiano Ronaldo. These two are constantly pushing each other on, pushing the boundaries of greatness."

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard both of whom are present in the studio as pundits agree to Lineker’s remarks. "Would they have been able to do this and keep up the relentlessness without each other. If they're out on their own, would they continue to do this?” Ferdinand quips while Lampard says it is better for everyone to stop comparing and enjoy them as long as it lasts.

Since 2008, Messi and Ronaldo have won multiple individual awards while also leading their respective clubs to unfathomed glory. Both players have combined for 11 Ballon d’Or trophies from a possible 13 since 2008. They also led their clubs to nine Champions League trophies in that period.