Cristiano Ronaldo-Owned Lisbon Hotel Denies Claims That Juventus Footballer Will Convert CR7 Hotels Into Hospitals to Treat Coronavirus Affected Patients

Cristiano Ronaldo Owned Pestana CR7 Hotel (Photo Credits: Twitter/@cr7studio7)

Hours after reports broke out that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to convert all CR7 hotels into make-shift hospitals to treat Coronavirus patients, hotel staff from one of the footballer’s owned-hotel in Lisbon refuted all such claims and said this “is a hotel and is “not going to become a hospital.” Early on Sunday morning reports had claimed that Ronaldo is set to join the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and will convert both of his Pestana CR7 Hotels into temporary hospitals to house and treat people contracted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But those reports were all rubbished by a unanimous member from one of the two hotels owned by Ronaldo in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

According to a report from Marca, the Juventus superstar was planning to turn both of his Pestana CR7 Hotels into hospitals to help combat the epidemic, which has already affected millions across the world and claimed over 5000 lives. The report also stated that both of Ronaldo’s hotel-turned hospitals will provide free treatments to all of its while Ronaldo was ready to pay for the supplies as well pay the administrations and the doctors who will treat those patients. Cristiano Ronaldo to Convert Pestana CR7 Hotels to Hospitals, Provide Free Treatment to Coronavirus Patients.

But the staffs in Ronaldo’s hotel in Lisbon was quoted by RTL Nieuws as saying they weren’t aware of any such endeavour of the footballer nor of any plans to convert the luxury hotel into a hospital fro coronavirus patients. “We are a hotel. We are not going to be a hospital. It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel. We are being phoned by the press. I wish you a nice day,” a spokesperson from the Lisbon hotel told the Dutch outlet.

Meanwhile, the situation is somehow under control in Portugal with 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus affected people informed until Sunday which far better than what is currently happening in the neighbouring European countries of Spain and Italy.

Over 15,000 people have been affected by the virus, which was declared as a pandemic by UN body WHO two days ago, and more than 100 people have been killed in Italy leading to the state declaring a complete lockdown. While in Spain 190 people have already died due to the epidemic and 6000 others are being treated currently.