Cristiano Ronaldo to Convert Pestana CR7 Hotels to Hospitals, Provide Free Treatment to Coronavirus Patients

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, many sporting events across the globe have been stalled keeping in mind the health of the fans and players. Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, IPL 2020, Road Safety Tournament, India vs South Africa and many other events have been called off after the outbreak of the deadly disease. Needless to say, the players have also returned home and are waiting for further announcements from their respective team managements. However, this does not stop Cristiano Ronaldo from presenting his noble side as he is now planning to convert his Pestana CR7 Hotels into a hospital. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

The hospital in Portugal will provide free treatments to the patients of coronavirus. Not only this, but the Juventus forward will also be paying for the doctors, administrative workers, and supplies needed to treat patients. The facilities are supposed to get functional by next week. The news appeared on a few Spanish and Italian news portals.

Prior to this, the former Manchester United player posted a heartfelt note for the people who have passed away due to coronavirus. He even went on to offer help to his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani who has been positively tested for the virus. He also urged the fans to follow the instructions given by the World Health Organisation