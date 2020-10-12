Cristiano Ronaldo along with being one of the greatest footballer’s of all time, the Portuguese skipper is also one of the most popular athletes in the world. The 35-year-old’s ability on the footballing field and his attitude towards fitness has earned him several admirer’s all-over the world. Ronaldo boasts the most followers on Instagram among sportsperson and it was recently revealed that he is the highest-paid athlete on the platform. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Behind Lionel Messi to Make it to Top 10 List of Most Admired Men 2020 (Check Full List).

According to a recent study from HopperHQ, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list if the highest-paid sportsperson on the social media site Instagram with reported earnings of $889,000 (approx 6 crores) for a single post. Cristiano Ronaldo was also the first football player to report earnings of 1 billion USD dollars, earlier this year, thus becoming football’s first billionaire. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire Footballer, Beats Lionel Messi on 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 List.

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar Jr is second in the list as he earns $704,000 per post while Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi is third on the list with earnings of $695,000. Former Manchester United star and Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham and LA Lakers star LeBron James complete the top five.

Player Sport Team Cost Per Post Cristiano Ronaldo Football Juventus $889,000 Neymar Jr Football Paris Saint Germain $704,000 Lionel Messi Football Barcelona $695,000 David Beckham Football Retired $339,000 LeBron James Basketball LA Lakers $307,000 Virat Kohli Cricket India $296,000 Ronaldinho Football Retired $238,000 Gareth Bale Football Tottenham Hotspur $200,000 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football AC Milan $200,000 Mo Salah Football Liverpool $180,000

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo, The Juventus star man is currently on international duty with Portugal and participated in the friendly against Spain and National League match against France. However, the 35-year-old was unable to find the net in any of those games and would be looking to end the drought against Sweden on Wednesday (October 14).

